The music video for Twice’s 2016 hit single “TT” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube as of Thursday, label JYP Entertainment said on Friday.

This is the group’s second music video to reach the milestone, after “What Is Love?”

“TT,” the lead single from Twice's third EP, “Twicecoaster: Lane 1,” portrays a girl in love for the first time. With its catchy hook and cute dance moves, the track swept all the music charts in Korea. The mini album sold over half a million copies and set a slew of sales records for a K-pop girl group at the time.

The nine-member group is poised to release new music on July 11 with its fourth LP, “This Is For.”

In August, it will headline Lollapalooza Chicago, a first for a K-pop girl group.