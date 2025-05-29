CODIT Launches 'APEC 2025' Policy Monitoring Platform

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CODIT, an AI-powered leading GovTech firm, has launched a policy monitoring platform developed to support the upcoming 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. The platform is intended to assist a wide range of stakeholders by delivering real-time updates on key policy issues in the lead-up to the October summit in Gyeongju, following the Second Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM2) held this May in Jeju.

CODIT's 'APEC 2025' platform features a real-time policy dashboard that categorizes and visualizes major APEC-related developments. Powered by CODIT's proprietary AI engine, the platform tracks and analyzes activity across APEC's core agenda areas, including AI and digital cooperation, ESG, and trade and investment liberalization.

With this year's APEC Summit expected to bring intensive multilateral dialogue amid a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment, access to timely and reliable policy insights is more important than ever. CODIT's platform is designed to help summit participants, policy professionals, and media stay informed and strategically prepared.

"GovTech is no longer a future concept—it's a present-day force transforming how we engage with policy. By harnessing AI to track and interpret complex developments in real time, we're helping global stakeholders navigate the road to APEC 2025 with clarity, speed, and purpose."

— Ji Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT

As part of its summit-related efforts, CODIT will participate in Session 1: "Advancing Strategic Orientation for Successful AI Transformation within APEC" at the Public-Private Dialogue on AI Cooperation (Day 2), to be held on August 12 in Incheon, during the Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3). The session will explore AI's impact across industries and discuss policy directions for sustainable innovation. CODIT will share insights from its AI-powered legal and policy platform, including the new APEC 2025 monitoring service, and highlight the role of GovTech and startup-driven innovation in enabling effective public-private collaboration.

CODIT currently provides tailored legislation, regulation, and policy intelligence services to FORTUNE 500 companies, large enterprises, and unicorns. Since last year, the company has expanded into the U.S. market. Its Global Evidence-Based Policy Institute regularly hosts seminars featuring members of Korea's National Assembly and government agencies, helping multinational clients anticipate regulatory shifts and adapt their strategies accordingly.

For media inquiries, please contact: contact@thecodit.com