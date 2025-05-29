SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore unveiled key insights from its Global AI Assurance Pilot, an initiative to catalyse emerging norms and best practices around technical testing of Generative AI (GenAI) applications. These insights then provided the blueprint for the world's first Testing Starter Kit for GenAI applications, which is now open for views. These global initiatives were announced by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information at the ATxSummit 2025, the flagship event of Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG). These efforts put Singapore at the forefront of efforts to operationalise AI safety, accelerate trusted and responsible AI adoption and deployment, and promote international cooperation for AI that benefits all.

Global AI Assurance Pilot

2. To encourage safe adoption of AI in industries, the Global AI Assurance Pilot was launched in February 2025, an initiative by the AI Verify Foundation (AIVF) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to catalyse emerging norms and best practices around technical testing of Gen AI applications. The pilot received strong interest from both local and international AI stakeholders, especially from companies deploying Gen AI in their business process. In the pilot, 16 specialist AI testers were paired with 17 deployers of real-world Gen AI applications – from 10 different industries including finance, healthcare, HR, people and public sectors.

3. An example of a key finding from the pilot was that Gen AI risks are often context-dependent (specific to industry, use case, culture, language and organisation). To narrow risks and tests for specific situations is a challenge and the recommendation is to involve subject matter experts throughout the application lifecycle. AIVF and IMDA will continue to work with industry to refine the pilot.

Testing Starter Kit for Gen AI Apps

4. IMDA also announced plans to develop a first of its kind Testing Starter Kit for Gen AI applications. The Starter Kit generalises key insights from the Assurance Pilot and consultations with other practitioners to provide practical testing guidance for all businesses developing or leveraging GenAI applications, across sectors and use-cases. The Starter Kit provides a step-by-step guide on how to think about risks to be concerned about, highlighting common ones like hallucination, undesirable content, data disclosure, and vulnerability to adversarial prompts, and subsequently how to test the Gen AI applications. IMDA is calling for views from the industry on this Starter Kit on the testing guidance as well as recommended tests for the four identified risks.

5. The Starter Kit is complemented by testing tools such as Project Moonshot, which provides a platform enabling businesses to implement the testing guidance. The Starter Kit will continue to expand to address emerging risks and testing requirements in tandem with technological developments.

6. Both the Assurance Pilot and Starter Kit aim to uplift the capabilities of businesses in the safe deployment of Gen AI applications and build overall trust in the AI ecosystem.

Singapore continues to harness AI for Public Good for Singapore and the World

7. Singapore believes in harnessing AI for Public Good and that AI can uplift economic potential, enhance social impact and meet the needs and challenges of our time. AI Singapore (AISG) will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the UNDP to advance AI literacy in six pilot countries aimed at closing the AI literacy divide and transforming communities in developing countries. This partnership will extend AISG's successful AI for Good (AI4Good) programme – initially launched in 2024 to bolster national AI capabilities across Asia – to an international scale.

AISG's AI Student Developer Conference

8. The AI Student Developer Conference (AISDC) led by AI Singapore (AISG) brought together over 1,000 students and 60 industry partners in a two-day event dedicated to artificial intelligence innovation and talent development. A key highlight is the National AI Student Challenge (NAISC), where students from six ASEAN countries (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam) compete to tackle real world problems through LLM fine-tuning and prompt engineering. The conference has expanded to include ASEAN participation through its first regional challenge track, underlining Singapore's role in fostering AI talent development and collaboration across Southeast Asia. Mdm Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information will deliver the closing remarks at this event.

Women in Tech

9. Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, spoke on a panel 'Success to Significance – Leaders Building Communities" which explored how successful Women in Tech can and have been playing impactful roles in "paying it forward" and creating equally successful communities of women. On the panel with Minister Teo were Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com, Ms Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group, moderated by Professor Annie Koh, Professor Emeritus of Finance (Practice), Singapore Management University.

