Korea University has announced plans to welcome professors, researchers and students from Harvard University following a move by the Trump administration to revoke the enrollment of international students at Harvard. The university is the first in South Korea to formally step forward with an offer of support for those affected.

Korea University, one of the country's most prestigious educational institutions, said it would launch a special program to assist Harvard-affiliated international professors, postdoctoral researchers, graduate students and undergraduates who are facing uncertainty due to the US government’s restriction on foreign student enrollment.

Under the initiative, undergraduate and graduate students will be able to continue their studies at Korea University through transfer admissions or exchange programs. The university also pledged to ensure that credits earned could be transferred when students return to Harvard.

The university seeks to appoint distinguished international faculty, including scholars from Harvard, as visiting professors with support such as housing and relocation assistance.

“In times like these, we must ensure that the next generation of scholars can continue their academic journeys without disruption,” said Kim Dong-won, president of Korea University. “We will do all we can to support talented individuals whose education and research have been jeopardized.”

The Trump administration formally notified Harvard University that its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification had been revoked on May 22, barring the university from hosting international students on F-1 or J-1 visas.

However, a US court issued a temporary injunction the next day, allowing affected students and researchers to retain their visa status while legal proceedings are underway.