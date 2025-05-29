Hyundai Engineering and Construction is seeing rapid sales at its latest residential project, Hillstate Yongin Markvalley.

Located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the complex consists of seven buildings with up to 27 floors and offers 660 units ranging from 84 to 182 square meters.

Buyers can freely select their preferred unit and floor without the need for a housing subscription savings account or local residency, thereby preserving eligibility for future housing lotteries.

One key factor driving demand is the upcoming tightening of mortgage regulations under the government’s third phase of its stressed debt service ratio rules, which take effect in July. However, units contracted before June 30 will still fall under the more favorable Phase 2 regulations, allowing for more flexible financing.

To further ease the financial burden on buyers, the initial down payment has been lowered to just 10 million won ($7,200).

The development is strategically located near Samsung Electronics’ planned 360 trillion won investment in a national advanced semiconductor complex, and is expected to benefit from significant long-term value appreciation.

The area is also being boosted by improving transportation links, including the Seoul-Sejong Expressway and upcoming rail and road infrastructure projects.

Residents will enjoy premium amenities, along with Hyundai E&C’s "my HILLS" platform, which offers services such as maintenance requests, energy usage tracking and visitor scheduling.

A Hyundai E&C official noted, “We have seen a strong response due to the project’s favorable financing conditions, strategic location and long-term growth potential.”