A woman in her 90s wishes to provide learning opportunities for students, despite never having the chance herself

A woman in her 90s recently donated funds that she saved up throughout her life to Kyung Hee University in Seoul. She asked that the 50 million won ($36,200) be used as a scholarship fund for financially challenged students.

The woman made the donation on Tuesday, visiting the school in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, to hand over the pile of cash wrapped up in newspaper, according to the university on Thursday. She wished to remain anonymous and refused to take a photo or receive any type of gift from the school.

"I've never learned much, but I want to support the students so they can keep studying. I wanted to save up more money, but because of my age, I wish to deliver the money I have saved up until now," she was quoted as saying.

She said she believed Kyung Hee University was the best school in the area that would spend her money fairly and accurately for the students. The woman was not a graduate of the school, nor were her children.

"This recent donation is more than just a contribution, but carries the sincere will (of the elderly woman) to expand opportunities for education," the university said, adding that the money will be used to support students with financial difficulties.