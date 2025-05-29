South Korean police confirmed Thursday that a body found recently in the Andong Dam in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, has been identified as a vice principal of a nearby school, who went missing in August 2010.

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said they will close the cold case involving the victim, who was 53, after the investigators found no evidence of foul play. The cross-referencing of the DNA samples from the body and the victim's daughter resulted in a 99.9999 percent match, according to officials.

The body was found at around 3:44 p.m. of May 17, after officials received a report of a dead man inside the dam. The local rescue authorities salvaged the body on May 19 and handed it over to the police.

The victim's body was partially damaged on the head, arm and legs, but other parts of the body such as the torso remained mostly intact. Officials said the water and mud appears to have combined to help preserve the body.