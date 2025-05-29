SK hynix is heading to Silicon Valley this week to host its annual SK Global Forum aimed at recruiting top-tier tech talent for artificial intelligence development, the company said Thursday.

The world’s leading memory chip-maker is hosting the three-day forum from Friday in Santa Clara, California, bringing together company executives and US-based engineers, researchers and graduate students to discuss the future of memory technology.

“It is time for us to strengthen our capabilities in computing system architecture as we expand our presence in the AI memory ecosystem,” the company said.

“We established a new session for system architecture in our forum to engage with experts in this field.”

SK hynix said its CEO Kwak Noh-jung will be leading the forum, delivering the keynote to outline the company’s strategy for navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Other top chiefs, including Kim Joo-sun, the president in charge of AI infrastructure; Ahn Hyun, the chief development officer; and Chief Technology Officer Cha Seon-yong will also join the event to meet with invitees and lead discussions on memory innovation and future product roadmaps, the company said.

In a first for the forum, the chipmaker has set up a separate area to showcase its core technologies for AI data centers and on-device AI solutions, including high bandwidth memory, enterprise SSD and LPCAMM2 module, for the participants.

“We have been strengthening our technological competitive edge by recruiting excellent talent through the global forum,” said Shin Sang-kyu, head of Corporate Culture at SK hynix. “We will continue our ‘Renaissance journey’ to secure talent to lead the AI era.”

The annual event has become a key part of the company's global talent strategy since its launch in 2012.