Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a surprise visit to SK hynix’s booth at Computex 2025, expressing strong support for their partnership on critical AI memory chips at the major trade show, which kicked off Tuesday in Taiwan.

At the booth, where SK hynix showcased a sample of its sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory or HBM 4 chip, Huang examined the prototype and remarked, “So beautiful.” He also left handwritten messages on the displayed samples, including “JHH LOVES SK HYNIX!” and “One team!” His remarks are seen as a reaffirmation of the close ties between the two companies.

SK hynix's HBM4 sample was exhibited alongside Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell GB200 chip.

SK hynix is currently the main supplier of HBM3E, the latest generation HBM chip that plays a critical role in powering Nvidia’s advanced AI processors. During the visit, Huang asked Kim Joo-sun, SK hynix president in charge of AI infrastructure, to “support HBM4 well.”

SK hynix was the first in the industry to begin mass production of 8-layer HBM3E in March last year, followed by 12-layer HBM3E in September. In March this year, it became the first to deliver samples of its sixth-generation 12-layer HBM4, giving it an early lead in the race for next-generation HBM market dominance.

For SK hynix, Nvidia is a key customer. According to the chipmaker’s consolidated earnings report, a single company accounted for an estimated 27.1 percent of SK hynix’s first-quarter revenue, roughly 4.79 trillion won ($3.45 billion), which industry officials believe to be Nvidia.

HBM technology also took center stage at Computex 2025. In his keynote speech, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai emphasized the importance of HBM4 and HBM4E, which are expected to enter the market next year.

As demand rises for chips with higher performance and lower power consumption, Tsai noted that the increasing complexity in designing and manufacturing HBM presents significant challenges for chipmakers, and stressed that key industry players must collaborate closely to meet those demands.