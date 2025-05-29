GS Engineering & Construction announced Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Honeywell, the US industrial giant, to collaborate on digital transformation and energy transition in its plant business.

GS E&C CEO Huh Yoon-hong and Honeywell Industrial Automation CEO Lucian Boldea attended the signing ceremony. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to jointly explore opportunities in decarbonization, energy efficiency, and smart plant solutions.

GS E&C and Honeywell plan to apply Honeywell UOP’s licensed technologies to early-stage energy transition and decarbonization projects. They also aim to research methods for optimizing energy use and lowering emissions, as well as develop smart plant systems using artificial intelligence. Regular discussions will be held to identify and pursue specific project opportunities.

This agreement marks a key step for GS E&C in expanding its presence in the eco-friendly energy sector, using its experience in large-scale petrochemical EPC projects to enter new areas such as renewables and low-carbon solutions.

“Honeywell is a global leader in industrial automation and sustainable technologies. Through this partnership, we expect to strengthen our capabilities in eco-friendly energy and digital transformation, and enhance our competitiveness in the global market,” a GS E&C representative stated.