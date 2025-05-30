Hantangang Garden Festa

Try crossing the pedestrian bridge spanning 410 meters across the canyon of the Hantan River in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The Hantangang Garden Festa runs through June 15, inviting everyone to its trails, gardens and food trucks.

Half of the 6,000 won admission will be returned as a voucher that can be used at nearby restaurants.

Jamsu Bridge Festival

The annual Jamsu Bridge Festival invites everyone to a riverside stroll on the bridge spanning across the Han River and connecting to the nearby Banpo Hangang Park.

The festival features meditation and yoga sessions, as well as “gugak,” or traditional Korean music performances, among other events.

The events take place from 1 p.m to 9 p.m. every Sunday through June 22. Some programs require online reservations at festa-ddooddoo.com.

Everland Rose Festival

The Everland Rose Festival runs at the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, through June 15.

Launched in 1985, the annual event this year features some 720 rose varieties, showcasing 3 million flowers.

An exhibition of photos looking back at visitors over the past 40 years is also on show. Visit everland.com for details.

Blooms on Jara Island

A festival of spring blooms will take place on the island of Jaraseom in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through June 15.

At the Namdo Flower Garden on the island famous for its annual jazz festival, poppies are in bloom alongside yellow canolas.

The garden is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is 7,000 won, with 5,000 won returned as a voucher that can be used at nearby restaurants.

Lavender at Gochang farm

Check out the blooming lavender at Gochang Blue Farm in North Jeolla Province.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before farm closes, and don’t forget to leash your pets if they weigh 12 kilograms or over. Food is not allowed

The entry fee of 5,000 won is waived for those born in 2012 or later. The farm is open through June 29.