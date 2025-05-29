As of 11 a.m., turnout surpasses 7%, the highest ever recorded at this hour

South Korea opened early voting for its presidential election Thursday at 3,568 polling stations across the country, as the nation prepares to choose a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office following a failed attempt to impose martial law.

The advance voting period runs from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Accoring to the National Election Commission, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the turnout rate reached 7.0 percent, with 3,107,164 of the 44,391,871 eligible voters casting their ballots. This continues a record-breaking trend, marking the highest turnout ever recorded at this hour since early voting was introduced in nationwide elections in 2014.

The figure is 1.62 percentage points higher than the same time turnout in the 2020 presidential election (5.38 percent), and 1.91 points higher than during the 2024 general election (5.09 percent).

South Jeolla Province posted the highest participation rate at 14.26 percent, followed by North Jeolla and Gwangju, continuing to lead in voter turnout. Daegu remained the region with the lowest turnout at 4.46 percent, followed by other southeastern regions such as Busan and North Gyeongsang.

Six candidates are competing for the presidency.

The most recent poll, released Wednesday, places Democratic Party contender Lee Jae-myung firmly in the lead with 49.2 percent support. Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party trails at 36.8 percent, while Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party ranks third at 10.3 percent.

The winning candidate will begin their single five-year term immediately after the election.

(From news reports)