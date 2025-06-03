2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Have you ever tried bungee jumping?

B: No, and I don’t _____. I’m scared of heights.

(a) plan

(b) plan to

(c) plan it

(d) plan to do

해석

A: 번지 점프해 본 적 있어?

B: 아니, 그리고 그럴 계획도 없어. 난 고소공포증이 있거든.

해설

to부정사를 대신하는 to 채우기

빈칸이 있는 문장은 ‘번지 점프를 할 계획이 없다’라는 의미가 되어야 자연스럽다. A의 말을 근거로 B를 완성하면, No, and I don’t plan to try bungee jumping’이 된다. 앞서 나온 어구가 to 정사로 반복되므로, 이를 to로 대신한 (b) plan to가 정답이다.

어휘

height 높이

2.

A: I’m looking for Ruth. Have you seen her?

B: Yeah. She’s in __________.

(a) kitchen

(b) a kitchen

(c) the kitchen

(d) some kitchen

해석

A: 저는 Ruth를 찾고 있어요. 그녀를 보셨나요?

B: 네, 그녀는 부엌에 있어요.

해설

‘the+명사’ 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 kitchen은 가산 명사이므로 (b)와 (c)가 정답 후보이다. 문맥상 Ruth가있는 특정한 부엌을 지칭해야 하므로, ‘특별히 정해진’이란 뜻으로 명사를 한정하는 정관사가 포함된 (c) the kitchen이 정답이다.

어휘

look for 찾다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

If he ___________ any longer, Nathan would have missed his flight to Ireland.

(a) will sleep

(b) had slept

(c) were sleeping

(d) has slept

해석

그가 잠을 더 잤었더라면, Nathan은 아일랜드행 비행기를 놓쳤을 것이다.

해설

가정법 과거완료 채우기

주절에 would have p.p.인 would have missed가 왔으므로 if절에는 이와 짝을 이루어 가정법 과거완료를 만드는 ‘If + 주어 + had p.p’가 와야 한다. 따라서 (b) had slept가 정답이다.

어휘

miss 놓치다

4.

Written accounts show that in 1687, Isaac Newton _______________ the three laws of motion.

(a) establishes

(b) established

(c) had established

(d) will establish

해석

기록된 문서는 1687년에 아이작 뉴턴이 3가지 운동 법칙을 확립했다고 보여준다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거

아이작 뉴턴이 3가지 운동 법칙을 확립한 것은 과거의 특정 시점(in 1687)에 일어난 일이므로 과거 시제인 (b) established가 정답이다.

어휘

laws of motion 운동 법칙

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The Conservatoire de Paris is one of the most prestigious schools for the performing arts in Europe.

(b) It was founded in 1795 by the National Convention along with other public educational institutions established around that time.

(c) In 1946, the government divided it into two conservatories, separated music and dance from the dramatic arts.

(d) Several musicians of international repute, such as Claude Debussy and Camille Saint-Saens, studied at the Conservatoire.

해석

(a) Conservatoire de Paris는 유럽에서 무대 예술로 가장 유명한 학교 중 하나이다.

(b) 그것은 동시대에 설립된 다른 공립 교육기관과 함께 국민 공회에 의해 1795년에 설립되었다.

(c) 1946년 정부는 그것을 두 개의 예술 학교로 나누어 음악과 무용을 극예술로부터 분리했다.

(d) Claude Debussy와 Camille Saint-Saens와 같이 국제적인 몇몇 명성 있는 음악가들이 Conservatoire에서 공부했다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 수식어 거품 자리에 과거분사 separated가 오면 틀리다. 주어(the government)와 분사(separate)가 '정부가 분리한다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 과거분사 separated가 현재분사 separating으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) In 1946, the government divided it into two conservatories, separated music and dance from the dramatic arts가 정답이다.

어휘

conservatory 예술 학교 prestigious 명문의, 유명한 educational institution 교육기관

dramatic arts 극예술 repute 명성

정답

(b) / (c) / (b) / (b) / (c)

