Chewy and sweet, apple jeonggwa is a delicacy made by simmering crisp, tangy apples in syrup. This preparation preserves apples, which are prone to browning quickly, and transforms their sharp tartness into a mellow sweetness. Even those who don’t favor the acidity of apples can enjoy this dessert with warm tea.
Try this recipe by Jjilae.
Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Check out more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.
Source: "Beautiful, Delicious & Easy: Korean Desserts Made Simple" by Jillae (Kyunghayng BP)
Main ingredients:
- 750 grams apple
- 250 grams sugar (approximately)
Syrup ingredients:
- 2 liters water
- 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar
Instructions:
Remove the cores from apples washed thoroughly with baking soda, then slice into 3 to 5 millimeter-thick rings.
Soak the sliced apples in the syrup water to prevent browning.
Steam the apples for about 5 minutes, until they turn translucent and take on a yellow hue.
Coat the steamed apple slices evenly with sugar, let them dry, then coat them once more before storing.
Storage
Refrigerated: up to 2 weeks
Frozen: up to 3 months