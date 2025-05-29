Chewy and sweet, apple jeonggwa is a delicacy made by simmering crisp, tangy apples in syrup. This preparation preserves apples, which are prone to browning quickly, and transforms their sharp tartness into a mellow sweetness. Even those who don’t favor the acidity of apples can enjoy this dessert with warm tea.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Check out more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Source: "Beautiful, Delicious & Easy: Korean Desserts Made Simple" by Jillae (Kyunghayng BP)

Main ingredients:

750 grams apple

250 grams sugar (approximately)

Syrup ingredients:

2 liters water

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar

Instructions:

Remove the cores from apples washed thoroughly with baking soda, then slice into 3 to 5 millimeter-thick rings.

Soak the sliced apples in the syrup water to prevent browning.

Steam the apples for about 5 minutes, until they turn translucent and take on a yellow hue.

Coat the steamed apple slices evenly with sugar, let them dry, then coat them once more before storing.

Storage

Refrigerated: up to 2 weeks

Frozen: up to 3 months