Next-generation AI solution introduces new clinical features and broader disease detection for chest X-rays

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the official launch and CE certification under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) of Lunit INSIGHT CXR4, its next-generation chest X-ray analysis solution.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR4 is a comprehensive AI solution for chest imaging, designed to support radiologists across a wide range of clinical scenarios. It leverages advanced AI to detect 12 types of chest abnormalities—including lung nodules, pneumonia, and pneumothorax—expanding its diagnostic capabilities to include additional findings such as acute bone fractures. Trained on large-scale real-world datasets, the upgraded solution delivers improved diagnostic accuracy while supporting early detection of critical diseases.

In addition to expanded disease detection, Lunit INSIGHT CXR4 introduces several new features designed to enhance clinical workflow and diagnostic support:

With CE MDR certification, Lunit is now positioned to deploy INSIGHT CXR4 across Europe—offering enhanced diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency for radiologists managing high imaging volumes.

"With Lunit INSIGHT CXR4, we've gone beyond expanding detection—we've focused on what truly helps clinicians in their day-to-day workflow," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Features like active normal flagging and current-prior comparison are designed to reduce reading time and improve triage confidence, especially in high-volume settings. CE MDR certification is a key step toward broader adoption, and we're committed to bringing CXR4 to more hospitals worldwide."

With CE MDR certification now in place, Lunit is preparing to pursue additional regulatory approvals to make CXR4 available in more regions. The company aims to further integrate its AI solutions into clinical workflows across diverse healthcare systems.

CE MDR is the EU's enhanced regulatory standard for medical devices, ensuring stricter standards for safety, performance, and clinical validation.

About Lunit