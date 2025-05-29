The most frequently cited reason for new hires leaving is a mismatch between job roles and employee expectations (58.9 percent), followed by low pay and an incompatible company culture, a survey has found.

The survey was conducted by HR tech firm Incruit and based on responses from 446 human resources professionals.

Over 80 percent of respondents said early resignations hurt morale and operations, citing wasted resources, heavier workloads, weaker team cohesion and rising turnover.

The survey, found that 60.9 percent of new employees who left in the first three years stayed at least one year. Another 32.9 percent resign between four months and one year, while 6.3 percent quit within the first three months.