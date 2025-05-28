LG Innotek said Wednesday it has developed the world’s first third-generation 5G communication modules for vehicles that supports the 5G New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network, enabling high-speed data transmission, which is expected to accelerate the advancement of autonomous driving.

The latest module supports 5G NR-NTN, a mobile communication network that operates on low Earth orbit satellites, allowing real-time transmission of large volumes of data. It serves as a key component for software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving.

Existing 5G modules for vehicles have been limited by a narrow bandwidth of around 0.2 megahertz, making it difficult to transmit the large volumes of data required for autonomous and connected cars.

In contrast, LG Innnotek’s new module boasts a wider bandwidth of around 30 megahertz, allowing data to transfer hundreds of times faster while dramatically reducing latency to a few hundred milliseconds, the company explained.

When equipped in a vehicle, the module enables fast, uninterrupted transmission and reception of large volumes of data, including voice, images and video, anytime and anywhere.

This means cars can have seamless communication even in remote areas such as deserts or mountains or during natural disasters. In emergency situations, the module allows rapid transmission of distress signals and vehicle status information, helping the driver to be safely rescued.

LG Innotek plans to mass produce the latest module by the first quarter of next year, with goal to expand its footprint in the global automotive connectivity market. The firm is currently promoting the product to carmakers in North America and Japan.

“Vehicle communication modules, along with automotive lighting, will be the core to LG Innotek’s auto parts business,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of the automotive components business unit. “We will continue to introduce innovative components that deliver differentiated customer value and grow this vehicle communication module business into a multitrillion-won business.”