Mirae Asset Securities on Wednesday that it successfully hosted its second Invest India Global Conference in Mumbai, India, from April 22 to 23.

The event saw participation from over 200 domestic and global institutional investors and 70 major corporations, reflecting the growing scale and influence of the company’s wholesale business in India.

Key investor relations meetings were held with leading firms such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, NHPC, Vedanta, Paytm, Tata Power and Adani Energy Solutions. This engagement aimed to connect global capital with India’s robust growth potential.

“This conference served as a platform where global perspectives, ideas and capital intersected with India’s vast opportunities,” said Manish Jain, chief strategy officer and head of wholesale business at Mirae Asset Securities India.

“We are committed to continuing our role as a bridge linking international investors with India’s dynamic market.”

Over the past three years, Mirae Asset Securities India has grown its transaction volume nearly threefold through deals with around 120 domestic institutional investors.

Profits have also significantly increased, reinforcing the firm’s plan to further expand its global investor base and strengthen its position as a key gateway for cross-border investment into India.