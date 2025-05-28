KT, one of Korea’s leading telecom carriers, said Tuesday that it signed a strategic partnership with Viettel Group, Vietnam’s largest telecom operator for collaboration on artificial intelligence transformation business. The agreement, valued at approximately 130 billion won ($94 million), marks a significant step in KT’s efforts to lead AI innovation across Southeast Asia.

The signing ceremony took place Monday at Viettel’s headquarters in Hanoi, attended by KT CEO Kim Young-shub and Viettel Chair and CEO Tao Duc Thang. Ahead of the event, CEO Kim also met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and Vice Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy to discuss national-level cooperation in AI transformation.

Under the agreement, KT and Viettel will collaborate across six key areas: AI transformation consulting, AI business development, consumer and SME solutions, AI and cloud infrastructure, a global development center and joint market expansion. KT will support Viettel in developing a national AI strategy and building localized services such as AI agents and anti-voice-phishing solutions.

The two companies also plan to co-develop AI infrastructure, such as a dedicated data center and a GPU farm, and establish a Global Development Center in Hanoi to cultivate regional talent. KT will additionally expand its AI education platform, AICE, throughout Vietnam to train future AI professionals.

“Viettel and KT have formed a strategic partnership to deliver modern solutions across Vietnam and global markets, combining KT’s technology with Viettel’s local expertise,” Viettel Group Chair and CEO Tao Duc Thang stated.

KT CEO Kim Young-shub added, “This partnership will drive Viettel’s AI transformation and foster innovation across Southeast Asia, strengthening KT’s role as a global AI innovation partner.”