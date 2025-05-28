SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Musim Mas, one of the major players in the oleochemicals industry, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Masurf Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility located in Bauan, Batangas province, Philippines from one of Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) subsidiaries, Stepan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc. (SPQI). The transaction is subject to normal closing conditions.

This acquisition will strengthen Musim Mas' presence by broadening its surfactant portfolio and is expected to enhance Musim Mas Group's capabilities to meet growing market demands for high-quality surfactant products for industries such as personal care, home care, and other industrial applications.

Strategic Expansion in Surfactants

John Hall, Global Business Oleochemicals Managing Director, said "This acquisition marks an important milestone in our strategic vision to offer a comprehensive and sophisticated range of surfactant solutions. With a key focus on fabric softeners and other essential surfactants, this new facility allows us to better serve our customers while pursuing our commitment to sustainable growth and partnership."

Driving Innovation and Synergy

Aligned with Musim Mas' vision of enhancing oleochemicals portfolio, the acquisition creates synergy across our surfactants value chain. By leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies at this new facility, Musim Mas aims to deliver superior-quality surfactant ingredients that align with the evolving needs of customers across diverse sectors.

A Focus on Sustainability and Growth

Sustainability remains at the core of Musim Mas' operations. Through this acquisition, the company reinforces its commitment to responsible innovation by producing sustainable surfactant solutions.

