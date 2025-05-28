Posco Group is accelerating its digital transformation efforts in a bid to overcome challenges posed by global oversupply and sluggish demand. The initiative aligns with Chair Chang In-hwa’s designation of “Rebuilding steelmaking competitiveness” as one of the group’s seven key future innovation goals.

According to the group on Wednesday, its Pohang Steelworks production facility recently developed an AI-based Coil Car Material Jam Detection System, designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

The Coil Car is a specialized vehicle used to transport wire rod coils. In the past, improper loading of coils onto these vehicles required time-consuming and labor-intensive recovery processes. With the new system, real-time monitoring and automatic alerts are now possible, significantly reducing such disruptions.

The detection system combines object recognition algorithms with CCTV footage. During the early stages of development, Posco collected over 3,000 images to train the model, followed by system tuning and the implementation of a notification mechanism. As a result, the facility can now detect anomalies in real time, achieving a substantial reduction in line stoppages.

Meanwhile, at its Gwangyang Steelworks, Posco has installed Lidar-based barriers and AI-powered CCTV systems in the traffic zones of the steelmaking plant’s slab finishing facility. This is part of its Smart Fool Proof System, developed to enhance worker safety.

The system is an advanced safety solution designed in-house to prevent equipment failures and workplace accidents caused by human error. The Lidar-equipped barriers remain closed under normal conditions. When crane or vehicle movement is detected in the designated zone, the barrier opens to allow safe passage. Conversely, if crane movement is ongoing, the barrier stays shut to ensure safety. The key lies in the system’s ability to accurately distinguish between workers, cranes and vehicles.

Posco said it plans to continue leveraging its accumulated field experience and know-how, integrating technologies such as AI and big data to create an optimized and intelligent production environment.