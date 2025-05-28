Volga Reduces Control Panel Wiring Time by 66% with Rockwell Automation's EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution

MILWAUKEE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Volga, a Rockwell Systems Integrator Partner and Brazil-based manufacturer of electrical panels and automation systems, reduced control panel wiring time by 66% using Rockwell Automation's newly released EtherNet/IP™ In-cabinet Solution. The result highlights how ethernet-enabled technology can help manufacturers more efficiently design and build sustainable, higher-quality control panels.

Hardwiring a control panel can be a time-intensive, error-prone and costly process –particularly in markets where quick customer decisions and rapid delivery are crucial for maintaining a competitive advantage. As a manufacturer that has experienced these challenges, Volga was well-positioned to conduct a time study comparing traditional wiring methods to the new EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution. The results: a 66% reduction in wiring time, alongside a 36% smaller panel footprint and a 32% reduction in weight.

"The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution delivers exactly what panel builders and system integrators need today – faster deployment, simplified wiring and reduced material usage," said Kelly Passineau, global product manager at Rockwell Automation. "This new technology has proven to be a huge advantage in accelerating smart manufacturing while supporting sustainability goals."

During the test, Volga's engineering team assembled two identical control panels. Panel 1, using conventional hardwiring, took over 20 hours to complete. Panel 2, using the EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution, was completed in less than 7 hours.

"The feedback from our team was extremely positive," said Carlos Leopoldo, commercial director at Volga. "They found the technology easy to use and appreciated the reliability of the connections. Most importantly, they saw a clear improvement in productivity. This is a solution we're excited to bring to our customers because it supports faster delivery, lowers operational costs and helps meet sustainability goals."

With less copper, cable and plastic use than conventional hardwiring methods, this new solution can also help support manufacturers' growing focus on eco-conscious operations.

"For some of our customers, the first question is about sustainability," said Leopoldo. "This solution helps reduce our environmental footprint while improving delivery times – helping us keep our promise to make our customers' lives simpler."

Volga's early adoption of the solution is part of its continued mission to lead with innovation and technology that delivers measurable customer value.

Learn more about the Ethernet/IP In-cabinet Solution here.

