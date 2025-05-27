JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, Beyonce tour dancer Aliyah Janell and Mike Song to judge popular dance competition

The popular dance competition series "Street Woman Fighter" is back for a third season — this time, with only one Korean team.

"World of Street Woman Fighter," the show's latest iteration, features competition between dance crews from five countries: South Korea’s Bumsup, the United States’ Motiv, Japan’s Osaka Ojo Gang and RHTokyo, New Zealand’s Royal Family and Australia’s AG Squad.

Series producer Choi Jung-nam said the decision to include crews from other countries was aimed at showcasing more global talent to Korean audiences, building on the success of their introduction in season two.

“When it came to casting global crews for the program, we didn’t approach it with the mindset that specific countries had to be represented. We wanted to introduce crews that have a certain level of skill and status, and who could tell compelling stories within the context of our program,” Choi said during a press conference held Tuesday in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Due to the diversity of participants this time around, the production team said it is facing new challenges in the editing process to ensure a seamless viewing experience across languages.

“Since we’re trying to show viewers the best version of the footage through editing, many translators are involved. Because we’re dealing with multiple languages: Korean, English, Japanese and more. It’s taking a lot of time to translate. ... Even if there are some rough or imperfect parts, I hope you’ll look forward to the dancers’ expressions through the language of their bodies.”

Joining the judges’ panel this season are three powerful figures from the dance and entertainment industry: JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, Beyonce tour alum Aliyah Janell, and renowned dancer and choreographer Mike Song.

Park, who brings perspectives as a performer and a producer, reflected on his approach to judging for the new season.

“In the past, when I was judging singers, there was some connection to my company, so I had to be careful. But this time, I felt I could speak based on what I saw and felt. Some of the contestants this time are dancers I paid to choreograph for me. So while I’m watching as a fellow dancer, I also naturally see things from the perspective of a K-pop producer who commissions choreography," said Park.

Despite the nation-versus-nation frame of the competition, producer Choi emphasized the broader mission of the show.

“I found myself returning to the original mindset -- rather than thinking about which country to root for, I saw it as a way to introduce international dancers to fans who loved 'Street Woman Fighter' and to help build a fandom for them.”

"World of Street Woman Fighter" premiered its first episode Tuesday at 10 p.m.