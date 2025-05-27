CU, South Korea’s leading convenience store brand operated by BGF Retail, is set to launch in the United States through a master franchise agreement with Hawaii-based CU Hawaii LLC.

This marks the first time a Korean convenience store chain has entered the US market.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by BGF Retail CEO Min Seung-bae and CU Hawaii LLC CEO Robert Kurisu. The companies plan to open CU’s first store in Hawaii this October, followed by an expansion into key commercial districts across the state.

Under the agreement, CU Hawaii LLC will operate the stores and collect royalties, leveraging CU’s established brand and business model.

With over 10 million annual visitors and a high concentration of Asian and mixed-ethnicity populations, demand is growing for affordable, high-quality food and retail services in Hawaii, CU said.

CU plans to localize its offerings through a hybrid retail model that blends Korean-style ready-to-eat meals and snacks with US consumer preferences. Examples include kimbap and instant ramyeon as well as locally inspired fusion items such as poke and loco moco. The stores will also incorporate retail technologies, including self-checkout zones and optimized layouts.

Kurisu, who initiated the partnership after several visits to Korea, said Hawaii’s limited retail choices and rising costs created a strong need for a new distribution model. “CU is a fresh, compelling concept that fits the Hawaiian market perfectly,” he said.

CU currently operates 680 stores across Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, and seeks to further globalize the Korean convenience store model through its US debut.