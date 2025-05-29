GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia (The Star/ANN) — Despite the digital age, framed photos remain popular, with rising demand for 3D frames to showcase ornaments and keepsakes.

Ng Boon Hooi, 53, who runs a frame shop along Chulia Street here, said the trend continues to thrive not just among locals, but also foreign customers.

"I recently framed a pair of dolls for a family who bought them during an overseas holiday. Some bring in jigsaw puzzles; others come with ornamental plates or treasured family heirlooms."

"We encase them in acrylic, box-like frames that can be hung on walls or displayed on tables," he said.

Ng's family-run business, established more than 70 years ago, began offering 3D framing in 2000.

He said framed mirrors are also in demand, with many customers browsing the shop's wide range of over 260 wooden frame styles.

Despite the convenience of storing photos on digital devices, Ng said many people still prefer to print and frame their memories.

He continues to receive orders for wedding and family portraits, noting a growing trend of customers framing joyful moments from travels and celebrations.

"I've noticed more people wanting to display happy memories, especially from holidays and special occasions," Ng said.

While the cost of framing has risen due to higher material prices, he said it has not discouraged customers.

"Some ask for more affordable options, but I always recommend wooden frames over acrylic, as they are sturdier and last longer," he said.

Evolving trends

Trends have evolved too.

He said younger customers now prefer sleeker, minimalist frames, moving away from the ornate, floral-embossed styles of the past.

"They tend to go for a clean, classy look. But there is still a steady demand for traditional gold-embossed frames, especially for photos of departed loved ones or those used in prayer spaces," he added.

Tuition teacher B. Premala, 68, has framed six photos of her late family members, and proudly displayed them around her home.

"I have photos of my grandparents, parents and two siblings who have passed away. I chose each one carefully and had them framed because I feel blessed having them watch over me."

"It's comforting. I still plan to frame more family photos. It's just nice to see them around the house," she said.

While she appreciates the convenience of having digital photos on a phone, Premala believes nothing beats the warmth of physical prints.

Premala added that she maintained her home's mirrors by having damaged frames repaired.

"If the mirror is still in good condition, I'll take it to a frame shop to have the frame replaced or fixed," she said.

Accountant Mandy Wong, 34, who has her wedding photos framed at home, is in the process of selecting pictures of her daughter to print and frame.

"While it's convenient to view them on our phones, there's just something special about holding or seeing a photo in print.

"I always feel nostalgic looking at family photos as it brings back fond memories. I love the idea of a dedicated photo wall. It's a beautiful reminder of what truly matters," she said.