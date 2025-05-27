Korean energy solutions provider Doosan Enerbility announced Tuesday that it has secured contracts totaling 340 billion won ($248.7 million) to supply key power generation equipment for two combined cycle gas turbine power plant projects in Saudi Arabia.

Under two recent agreements, the company will supply four 650-megawatt steam turbines and four 540-megawatt power generators for the Ghazlan 2 and Hajar combined cycle power plant expansions — two turbines and two power generators for each plant, the company said.

Both projects are located in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, approximately 400 kilometers from the capital, Riyadh, and are scheduled for completion by 2028.

According to Doosan Enerbility, the agreements were signed with a joint engineering, procurement and construction consortium comprising Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas and Egypt’s largest construction firm, Orascom Construction.

“Backed by the trust and technological expertise we have built in the Middle East over more than 40 years, we continue to secure new projects in the region,” said Sohn Seung-woo, CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Power Service Business Group.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality products on time and will do our utmost to strengthen customer confidence and secure follow-up projects in the future.”

With this latest deal, the company has racked up a total of nine steam turbine orders in Saudi Arabia since 2024.

Leveraging its expertise in this technology, Doosan Enerbility has held the top global market share for ultra-large steam turbines — units with capacities over 300 megawatts — over the past five years, accounting for 33.1 percent of the 22.1 gigawatts installed worldwide.