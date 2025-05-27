Hyundai Steel announced Tuesday that it had hosted a Customers Day event at the World Rally Championship in Portugal to highlight its advanced technologies and strengthen partnerships with key European clients.

The event served as a platform for the Hyundai Motor affiliate to share its latest developments in automotive steel production, including progress on its US electric arc furnace project, the integration of electric arc and blast furnace technologies, and the performance of its low-carbon steel solutions. These presentations emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in response to tightening global regulations.

Following the technical briefing, participants visited the WRC service park where they viewed rally cars featuring Hyundai Steel’s logo and materials. Clients were particularly interested in the application of the company’s steel in major vehicle components. They later attended the rally itself, enjoying the race alongside motorsport fans from around the world.

“It was a valuable opportunity to learn firsthand about Hyundai Steel’s advanced automotive steel and carbon-reduction technologies,” said one client representative. “We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration.”

Hyundai Steel noted that the event was not only a chance to demonstrate its technological capabilities, but also to deepen trust and engagement with its European partners.

"This was a meaningful opportunity to communicate our global competitiveness and reinforce our partnership with key clients," a company spokesperson said.

The steelmaker, which has supported Hyundai Motorsport since 2015, plans to broaden its global outreach further. With Genesis set to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans starting in 2026, Hyundai Steel expects to expand contact with potential customers on the global stage.