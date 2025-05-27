Kim Dong-sun, vice president of Hanwha Galleria and third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, on Friday launched premium ice cream brand Benson with its first store, Benson Creamery Seoul, in Apgujeong. All eyes are on whether it can challenge market leader Baskin-Robbins.

Betterscoop Creamery is a new Hanwha Galleria subsidiary led by Oh Min-woo, who also oversaw the launch of the hamburger chain Five Guys in Seoul in 2023. “Vice President Kim was deeply involved in the brand’s direction and decision-making,” Oh said during a May 19 press briefing.

This isn’t Hanwha Galleria’s first foray into ice cream. In 2018, it launched EBA (Everything But Artificial) Ice Cream, which was discontinued in 2023 due to limited reach and low brand recognition. Learning from that, Hanwha has taken a more strategic approach with Benson, applying for a new trademark and securing a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pocheon.

Benson is positioned as a premium offering, using only domestic milk and cream, acacia honey, and single-origin Tanzanian chocolate. A single 100g cup is priced at 5,300 won ($3.73) — about 1,400 won more than a Baskin-Robbins single regular. A pint (320g) costs 15,300 won, 5,500 won more than Baskin-Robbins’ 9,800 won.

“The target demographics for Benson and Baskin-Robbins are likely very different,” an industry insider noted. “Benson’s location in Apgujeong signals a deliberate premium strategy.” The company plans to open 10 to 20 directly operated stores this year.

While market entry won’t be easy, CEO Oh said the goal is not direct competition. “We’re not reacting to any one competitor. We hope to elevate the overall ice cream market and offer more options to consumers.”

Meanwhile, SPC’s Baskin-Robbins is marking its 40th anniversary in Korea with a renewed brand vision, “ICET” (Innovation, Collaboration, Environment, Technology).

“We aim to go beyond variety and explore new value,” said Hur Hee-soo, SPC Group vice president and son of Chairman Hur Young-in, credited with bringing Shake Shack to Seoul in 2016.

Baskin-Robbins recently launched a Cheongdam flagship store featuring its Deep Collection, made with higher milk fat and Echire milk, alongside lower-calorie, reduced-sugar options and AI-developed flavors. Since its first store opened in Myeong-dong in 1986, the brand has expanded to over 1,500 locations nationwide.