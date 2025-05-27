The three leading candidates in next week's presidential election each appeared on comedian Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel recently, as the host made inquiries ranging from policy to the personal.

Hong, 47, who is also known for her kimchi business, said she invited Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party for lighthearted interviews ahead of the election.

In a preview video of the interviews posted Monday, Hong asks each candidate about their last smooch. Front-runner Lee Jae-myung, 60, retorted jokingly, "Who would answer that question?" while Kim, 73, said, "I kiss daily." Lee, 40, of the minor party seemed to pass over the question with a laugh.

Both the elder Lee and Kim are married, while Lee of the New Reform Party remains single.

Asked about their key policies as president, Kim reiterated his pledge for a 100 million won ($73,000) subsidy for every childbirth. Lee Jun-seok said he would emphasize math education. Lee Jae-myung, on the other hand, said he would eradicate "abnormal driving," although the short video clip did not elaborate on what he meant specifically.

The full interviews of each candidate are to be posted on the channel on Wednesday, in the order of Kim at 8 a.m., the New Reform Party's Lee at 1 p.m. and the Democratic Party's Lee at 6 p.m.