T'way Air Co., Jeju Air Co. and Korean Air Co. have been fined a combined 3.54 billion won ($2.6 million) for violating aviation maintenance rules, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

T'way Air received the heaviest fine of 2.6 billion won for failing to follow maintenance manuals, including skipping hydraulic fluid tests. The airline also altered maintenance records and ignored inspection intervals set by Boeing for three B737-800 units.

Jeju Air was fined 800 million won for overdue maintenance checks and failing to follow proper engine troubleshooting steps for two B737-800 units.

Korean Air was fined 133 million won for improper maintenance flap systems on A330-300 models, with two engineers suspended for 15 days each.

"To ensure airlines do not neglect investments in aviation safety, we will continue to strengthen oversight across all aspects of maintenance and operations," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)