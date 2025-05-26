Daehong Communications, the advertising subsidiary of Lotte Group, announced the launch of the 42nd Daehong Creative Awards, a leading university advertising competition in South Korea aimed at nurturing the next generation of creative talent.

Since its inception in 1984, the DCA has grown into a key industry-academia collaboration, attracting over 4,000 university students from Korea and abroad each year.

This year’s competition has been refined to better reflect real-world advertising and marketing environments, incorporating feedback from both participants and internal staff members.

Submissions will be accepted online from July 11 to 17 across five categories: Visual, for print and visual ideas; Film, covering TV and video ads; Digital Content; Experience, for online and offline customer experiences; and Outdoor Activation, for interactive outdoor campaigns.

Participants will develop campaigns among nine selected brands, including Lotte Wellfood, Lotte Chilsung, Lotte World, Uniqlo and Nexen Tire, targeting Generation Z consumers. Brands and categories can be freely combined.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September. The grand prize includes 5 million won ($3,700) and a hands-on internship at Daehong Communications.

Full guidelines and task details will be released on June 13 via the DCA website and Daehong Communications' official Instagram.