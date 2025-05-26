Enhans, a South Korean startup specializing in vertical commerce AI agents, has been selected for the Startup Fellowship organized by US tech firm Palantir Technologies, Enhans said Sunday.

In the "Startup Fellowship 000," Palantir's first startup support program, 25 companies were selected globally, with Enhans being the only one from Korea and one of just two from Asia.

Enhans said it was recognized for its technical leadership, strong execution capabilities, and its potential to lead the next generation of AI-native infrastructure companies.

“This fellowship is not only a validation of our technology, but a global recognition of our capacity to drive disruptive innovation in enterprise AI,” said Enhans CEO Lee Seung-hyun.

“Through this collaboration with Palantir, we intend to present real-world AI use cases that redefine how commerce operates and establish a new global standard for execution-focused agent technologies.”

Enhans' flagship technology centers on its Artificial Intelligence Agents Platform, which consists of three core modules: an AI data collector, a multi-modal decision system for processing logic, and an action transformer. These enable automation in complex operational environments, according to the company.

The AI agent commerce system supports real-time market trend analysis, marketplace product exposure strategies, and pricing strategies.

Through the fellowship, Enhans will work closely with Palantir engineers to enhance its vertical AI agents — built on the Large Action Model — by integrating them with Palantir’s core platforms, Foundry and AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform), the company said .

At the end of the program in late June, Enhans will present its AIP-powered product at a showcase event attended by Palantir leadership, Fortune 50 executives, and global investors, the company added.

"Beyond technical integration, the collaboration is expected to help Enhans validate its global scalability and lay the groundwork for future strategic partnerships," the startup said.

Palantir, a fast-growing AI company in the US, launched the Startup Fellowship to support early-stage companies building AI-native infrastructure.

“The future is here. Launching a wave of AI-native unicorns and being selected into the Startup Fellowship is an incredible accomplishment and a pivotal moment in the startup journey,” Palantir said in describing its first fellowship program.