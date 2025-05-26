Knotted, a premium dessert brand from Korea, has made a strong debut in North America, as its Los Angeles store attracted more than 30,000 customers in its first month of opening, the cafe said Monday.

Located in the upscale Century City shopping mall, Knotted’s first US location has quickly become a hot spot for locals, drawing an average of 1,000 visitors per day. Its signature donuts — particularly the milk cream donut — have sparked a “K-donut” craze, with the store often selling out its daily stock within just four hours of opening.

Knotted attributes its early success to its commitment to freshness, producing all items at dawn and discarding unsold products at the end of the day. The brand has also won over customers with its unique aesthetic and popular in-house character, Sugar Bear, which features prominently in store design and branded merchandise.

Encouraged by the strong response, Knotted is preparing to open a second location in LA’s trendy Arts District. The company also recently launched a Banana Kick Cream Donut in collaboration with Korean snack brand Nongshim, along with a banana-flavored latte.

“This achievement proves Knotted’s potential for global expansion,” a company spokesperson said. “We aim to bring the essence of K-donuts and our brand’s charm to audiences worldwide.”