Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Monday he would pursue "pragmatic" diplomacy for national interests, if he is elected, and solidify trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Lee, the campaign's front-runner, unveiled his foreign policy and national security campaign pledges on Facebook, just eight days before the nation heads to the polls for the June 3 election.

"Based on the firm South Korea-US alliance, (I) will implement a pragmatic foreign policy centered on national interest," Lee said "(I) will restore the foundation of trust of the South Korea-US alliance that has been damaged by the illegal martial law and develop it into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance.

"(I) will solidify the South Korea-US-Japan cooperation. Japan is an important partner for cooperation." (Yonhap)