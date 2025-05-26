VIENTIANE, Laos (Vientiane Times/ANN) — A largely intact Buddha statue has been unearthed during the third phase of an archaeological excavation along the Mekong river at Donpheungkham village of Tonpheung district in the northwestern province of Bokeo.

According to the local district media outlet, the statue, unearthed on May 20, stands 32 centimeters tall and measures 18 centimeters across the shoulders. It features the Buddha in the Maravijaya pose, though parts of the statue are missing.

In addition to the statue, the excavation team uncovered four coin-like objects, an item resembling a metal barrel lid, and several fragments believed to be parts of other Buddha statues.

The current phase of excavation began on May 11 and is being carried out by a team from Yaitonpheung village. It follows a survey done by the Aqua Company, which has supported the project with a grant since March.

Before this recent discovery, a dam was constructed to block water and facilitate excavation at two locations. However, earlier efforts yielded only old bricks and metal fragments of limited archaeological interest.

The search is continuing at the new site, with excavations set to proceed as long as weather conditions permit, in the hope of uncovering further valuable items.

If additional Buddha statues or other antiquities are found, the team will notify relevant groups in surrounding villages and request their cooperation.

This project is not only a search for historical artifacts but also a significant effort to preserve and better understand the rich cultural heritage of Bokeo province. Last year, several ancient Buddha statues were unearthed along the Mekong river's shoreline in Tonpheung district.

Some believe these relics may be remnants of a temple from the 14th to 16th century, though their precise historical context remains unclear and is subject to further investigation.