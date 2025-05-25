"Land of Squid Game," authored by Min Byoung-chul, an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University in Seoul, founder of the Sunfull Foundation and a renowned scholar in English education and multicultural studies, was officially published in Turkey this May.

Inspired by Netflix’s hit series "Squid Game," the bilingual English-Korean book introduces traditional Korean games such as "ttakji chigi" and red light, green light, while centering on the question: “Why do Koreans speak and behave this way?”

Through vivid anecdotes, the author explores uniquely Korean customs — from gifting toilet paper at housewarming parties to the superstition about writing one's name in red, to the emotional concept of "jeong." These cultural aspects are presented in a way that is both informative and accessible.

“'Land of Squid Game' offers foreign readers an engaging introduction to Korean life and culture," Min said. "For English learners, it provides a unique opportunity to acquire language skills while introducing K-culture content to foreign visitors. I am particularly delighted to introduce traditional Korean games and values in Turkey, a brother nation with deep historical ties to Korea.”

Turkey’s Ambassador to Korea, Murat Tamer said, "The bond between Turkey and Korea is more than friendship; it is brotherhood. This connection, built through shared history and sacrifice, is something we deeply respect and carry in our hearts. In Korea, this feeling is called 'jeong' -- a special emotion that ties people together beyond words. I am proud to see this spirit reflected in the 'Land of Squid Game,' and I believe it will touch many hearts in Turkey."

"Land of Squid Game" is currently available at Kyobo Bookstore, major online retailers, and Amazon. The Turkish edition is being distributed through local Turkish publishers. The book has also been published in India and adopted as a university textbook at Gadjah Mada University in Indonesia.