WEST POINT, New York (AFP) — Attendees at a graduation event for new US Army officers Saturday tried to brush off inflammatory remarks by Donald Trump, but said they were unsurprised by the president's rhetoric.

Trump's speech at the West Point Military Academy veered between attacks on transgender people and army diversity, equity and inclusion policies to slamming his predecessors.

An infantry major who declined to give their name said that Trump "sure had them on their toes" with his speech, but when asked about the political content said, "it was my first commander-in-chief's speech" — so had nothing with which to compare.

Trump railed against past army efforts to promote integration and tolerance, claiming that after he dismantled such policies, troops were no longer forced to perform drag shows overseas.

"(I) liberated our troops from divisive and demeaning political trainings," he said.

Cadet George Montras, 23, said that he enjoyed parts of Trump's speech about "winning" — but did not take a view on the more overtly political content.

"(Winning) really matters here, whether it is sport, academically, whatever," he said.

On whether the speech was unusually political, Montras insisted that "it was pretty on brand" for Trump and he was unsurprised.

Unravelled

The event was a jarring mix of precision regimented military ceremony against a backdrop of Trump's freewheeling remarks.

Graduates threw their hats into the air and marched accompanied by a military band, while Trump wore a red "make America great again" cap and joked about incompetent senior officers.

One non-military attendee said Trump's rambling speech "was good then it just kind of unravelled."

Gen. Stephane Richou, visiting with a delegation of other senior officers from France, described Trump's speech to the graduating class as "interesting."

"I was fascinated by the ceremony," he told Agence France-Presse describing the "link between the commander-in-chief and the army for these youngsters" as an advantage.

A lieutenant colonel in the US Army chaplain corps who declined to be named said that the day was about "the joy of serving."

Trump attended the New York Military Academy private school but avoided the Vietnam war draft through a medical exemption.

Declining to comment on the more controversial elements of the speech, the chaplain said "it was very encouraging" to hear Trump emphasize the importance of the military and that "it was a good time to become an officer."

At one point, Trump baselessly alleged that former President Barack Obama had given hypersonic missile technology to Russia, which prompted a large jeer from the non-graduating cadets assembled to see their classmates graduate.

Divisive policies

There was also enthusiastic applause and cheering in the crowd when Trump rehashed his objection to transgender people competing in women's sport.

"We will not have men playing in women's sports if that's OK," he said after vowing to stamp out "divisive" inclusion policies in the military.

A special forces lieutenant colonel in the stands laughed out loud when Trump suggested in an off-the-cuff remark that he wanted a West Point gold ring, reserved for alumni of the grueling four-year course.

Kahena Wilhite was supporting a friend who graduated despite racking up 286 hours of disciplinary punishment time.

Describing Trump's words unfavorably, the 22-year-old said a number of Black and indigenous people left the stands in protest during the speech, which included praise for Levittown housing developments that formerly excluded non-white owners.

On whether it was a safe time to become an officer under Trump, Tom McGill, 75, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he was relieved that his grandson was going into an army support role.

"He's going into intelligence, I don't know if they see any action," he said, stressing that commentators have "got to give (Trump) a chance" on foreign policy.

Cadets that did speak to AFP stressed that the day was meant to be apolitical, and that they were excited to support their classmates.

"We're here to support each other," said a second-year cadet who gave his name as Torres and wore a pristine white uniform with a white peaked cap with gold trim.

"It's such an honor. The whole company is here to support the graduating class."