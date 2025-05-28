이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

<불법, 규정 위반, 부적절한 행동>

1. embroil [imbrɔ́il] 연관되다, 휘말리다

em(in)+broil(quarrel이라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘다툼에 낀다’는 의미에서 유래하여, 주로 나쁜 일이나 분쟁에 연관되는 것을 일컫는다.

The company is currently embroiled in a highly publicized lawsuit that alleges its executives engaged in insider trading and fraud.

그 기업은 경영진이 내부자거래와 사기를 저질렀다고 주장하는 소송에 휘말려 현재 세간의 주목을 받고 있다.

● 그 기업은 오렌지 사와 특허 분쟁을 벌이고 있다.

The company is embroiled in a patent fight with Orange, Inc.

2. encroach [inkróutʃ] 침해하다, 침범하다

en(in)+croach(crook과 같은 어원으로 ‘갈고리’를 뜻함)로 구성된 단어다. ‘남의 것을 잡다’라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘타인의 영역이나 권리를 침해하다’라는 뜻으로 쓰인다. 비슷한 뜻을 지닌 단어로 trespass, infringe, impinge가 있는데, 예문에서 보듯 encroach는 ‘조금씩 몰래 침해한다’는 의미를 지닌다.

The weeds in my neighbor’s lawn have been steadily encroaching onto my property for years.

이웃집 잔디밭의 잡초가 몇 년 동안 계속해서 내 땅을 침범하고 있다.

● 그는 인터넷이 기존의 미디어 산업을 잠식하고 있다고 생각했다.

He thought that the Internet was encroaching on the existing media industry.

3. faux pas [fóu pɑ́ː] 실례

영어로 wrong step을 뜻하는 프랑스어 표현이다. 남에게 실례가 되는 행동이나 말을 일컫는다.

In almost every society, it is considered a faux pas to ask a woman her age or weight.

거의 모든 사회에서 여성의 나이나 몸무게를 묻는 것은 실례되는 행동으로 받아들여진다.

● 한국에서는 어른이 드시기 전에 수저를 집는 것은 실례이다.

In Korea, it is a faux pas to pick up your spoon before the senior at the table starts eating.

4. implicate [ímplikèit] 연루시키다

im(in)+plicate(complicate, duplicate의 -plicate로 fold라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘복잡하게 만드는 요인이 되다’라는 의미에서 유래하여, 범죄나 안 좋은 일에 연관되는 것을 표현한다.

He was implicated as an accomplice in a high-profile graft case.

그는 세간의 주목을 받는 뇌물 수수 사건에 공범으로 연루되었다.

● 검찰의 뇌물 사건 수사는 전직 대통령을 포함할 수도 있다.

Prosecutors’ investigation into the bribery case may implicate the ex-President.

5. infringe [infríndʒ] 침해하다

in(in)+fringe(fraction과 같은 어원으로 break라는 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. 법이나 규칙을 어긴다 (break)는 의미에서 유래하여, 법을 어기면서 타인의 권리를 침해한다는 뜻을 지닌다.

During the due diligence process, the potential buyer will always make sure that the target company is not infringing upon patents or copyrights.

실사 과정에서 잠재적인 매수자는 항상 피인수 기업이 특허나 저작권을 침해하지는 않는지 확인한다.

● 종교에 의한 차별은 헌법상 종교의 자유를 침해한다.

Discrimination based on religion infringes upon the constitutional right to religious freedom.

6. liaison [lìːeizɔ́ːŋ] 외도

‘연락 사무소’를 liaison office라고 하는데, liaison은 ‘서로 연결한다’는 의미를 지닌다. 특히 결혼한 사람의 외도를 표현할 때도 쓰는 단어다.

Upon discovering her husband's sexual liaison with one of his students, Mrs. Williams immediately filed for divorce.

남편이 제자와 외도를 했다는 사실을 알아내고 윌리엄스 부인은 즉시 이혼을 신청했다.

● “그건 그냥 의미 없는 성적인 관계였을 뿐이야”라고 그는 부인에게 설명했다.

“It was only a meaningless sexual liaison,” he explained to his wife.

7. loot [lúːt] 약탈하다

폭동이나 전쟁 중의 약탈 행위를 말한다.

When Korean-owned shops were looted during the L.A. riots, the store owners bravely defended their families and their livelihoods.

LA 폭동 중 많은 한인 상점들이 약탈을 당했을 때 상점의 주인들은 용감히 자신의 가족과 생계수단을 지켰다.

● 약탈을 막기 위해 전투 경찰이 투입되어야 했다.

Riot police had to be moved in to stop the looting.

8. nuisance [njúːsns] 성가신 것

우리말 ‘누가 되다’와 공교롭게도 발음과 의미가 비슷한 단어다. 사람이나 사물이 성가시거나 짜증나게 하는 것을 표현할 때 쓴다.

The noise coming from the factory next door was becoming a significant nuisance to our ears.

집 옆의 공장에서 들려오는 소음이 귀에 계속 거슬렸다.

● 성희롱은 직장에서 피해를 줄 뿐 아니라 위법행위이다.

More than a mere workplace nuisance, sexual harassment is a violation of the law.