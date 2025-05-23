Prosecutors recently identified all three of former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s aides as being linked to a bribery scandal involving members of the Unification Church.

According to legal sources and media reports Friday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office placed Yoo Kyung-ok, a former secretary for Kim, under an overseas travel ban as part of its widening influence-peddling investigation against the former first lady.

Yoo, who served as a close aide to the first lady, is suspected of receiving Chanel handbags purchased by a former global executive of the Unification Church — officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification — identified by the surname Yoon. Yoo delivered the handbags to Kim, who in exchange, provided favors to the Unification Church by supporting projects in the church's interests.

Records from a raid of Chanel Korea reportedly show that the bags were bought in April and July 2022 under the name of the executive’s sister-in-law. Investigators suspect that Yoo later exchanged the original bags at Chanel stores, paying extra fees of 1 million won ($730) and 2 million won, respectively, for different models.

Prosecutors plan to confront Yoo and Yoon in questioning to determine whether the designer bags were delivered to the first lady and to track their current whereabouts.

Yoo reportedly told investigators she acted on behalf of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, who was already under scrutiny for facilitating the delivery of a 60 million won diamond necklace to Kim, allegedly on Yoon’s behalf.

Two other aides to the first lady are also under investigation.

One of them, surnamed Cho, a former aide, is suspected of being involved in lobbying efforts linked to a foreign aid project in Cambodia. Prosecutors believe Cho may have facilitated communications between the Unification Church and government bodies regarding the Mekong River development proposal — a project Yoon reportedly promoted.

The third aide, identified by the surname Jeong, formerly worked at Covana Contents, Kim Keon Hee’s exhibition company. Prosecutors confirmed that Jeong exchanged messages with the shaman around the time the luxury items are alleged to have been delivered. Investigators are also looking into Jeong’s communications with Jeon’s brother-in-law to assess any further connections in the case.

The probe comes amid mounting public scrutiny over alleged backdoor influence and opaque ties between the Unification Church and figures close to the presidency. Prosecutors are investigating whether the gifts were part of a broader effort to secure government support for overseas business ventures led by the religious group.

Prosecutors previously issued a travel ban for Han Hak-ja, president of the Unification Church, amid the widening investigation. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office suspects that Han may have been involved in or aware of lobbying efforts tied to the church's former global executive Yoon.