Leaders of both parties came together Friday to pay their respects to former President Roh Moo-hyun, who passed on this day in 2009.

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo said in a message marking the 16th anniversary of Roh's passing that he would live up to the late president's legacy by "building a better country for the people."

"President Roh was a leader who always stood by the working class and the marginalized in our society," Kim said.

Kim offered his condolences to Roh's widow and former first lady Kwon Yang-sook.

People Power Party's interim leader Kim Yong-tae said Roh "put what's best for the country before all else, and went beyond partisan lines."

"The People Power Party will strive to bring Korea together," he added.

Democratic Party of Korea presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said he would "open up an era where the 'spirit of Roh Moo-hyun' lives on" adding that "President Roh gave me hope that I can be in politics as long as I am sincere in my will to serve the people."

"I want to create a society where common sense, not money and connections, prevails."

Roh died by suicide about a year after leaving office as president amid a criminal investigation into corruption allegations surrounding him and his family. Known as the "grassroots president" due to his humble background, Roh succeeded former President Kim Dae-jung, placing the country under two consecutive Democratic Party administrations.