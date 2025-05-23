“CP Group,” through “True IDC,” Launches Thailand’s First AI Hyperscale Data Center, Elevating Digital Infrastructure into the Giga Data Center Era and Advancing Thailand as the Digital Hub of ASEAN

BANGKOK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Internet Data Center (True IDC), a leading data center and cloud service provider under Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), officially launched Thailand's first AI Hyperscale Data Center, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the nation's digital infrastructure to support the new economy and positioning Thailand as the digital hub of ASEAN.

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group, stated that the launch of this AI Hyperscale Data Center marks a significant milestone in Thailand's entry into the Giga Data Center era. Digital infrastructure not only supports technological advancement, but also serves as a key mechanism for driving the country's new economy—benefiting both businesses and citizens. It enhances Thailand's global competitiveness and readiness for the AI-driven future at both national and regional levels. Moreover, this data center investment fosters knowledge transfer for the Thai people.

" To enable everyone—individuals, companies, and industries—to access AI and cloud technology, a fundamental requirement is a robust data center. This development brings immense benefits to Thailand and its industries, and contributes to the broader region by establishing Thailand as a regional hub while fostering domestic digital research and development." stated by Mr. Suphachai.

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Board of Investment (BOI), added "I would like to extend my congratulations to True IDC on the launch of its new data center. This is a historic moment for a Thai company to develop hyperscale digital infrastructure. This data center will play a crucial role in elevating Thailand into a digital economic hub of the region, supported by a strong digital ecosystem and enhanced attractiveness for investment in digital and technology-driven industries."

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True IDC, shared, "This new AI Hyperscale Data Center sets a new benchmark for Thailand's data center industry in terms of technology, engineering, and sustainability. It is designed to handle hyperscale workloads and clients with architecture tailored for the digital era—especially industries powered by data, cloud, and AI. This foundation enhances Thailand's capability to independently and securely develop advanced technologies."

This AI Hyperscale Data Center is purpose-built for AI processing and large-scale workloads, equipped with over 20 megawatts of power capacity to support high-performance and stable computing, including Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) workloads. The facility features a high-efficiency smart fan wall unit cooling system and is designed to support liquid cooling technology. It also includes high redundancy backup systems to ensure uninterrupted computing operations and continuous business services. The center is optimized for energy efficiency with Thailand's best-in-class Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and houses a Data Center Innovation Lab for testing and developing new solutions across various industries.

This AI Hyperscale Data Center also plays a critical role in supporting the digital transformation of industries, especially Thailand's New S-Curve industries, such as electric vehicles (EV), digital health and medical services, smart agriculture, fintech and digital finance, digital content, and the creative economy. All of these sectors rely heavily on massive data processing and high-performance computing. Having a modern domestic digital infrastructure empowers these industries to maximize their competitiveness without relying heavily on foreign data infrastructure.