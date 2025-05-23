HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanBase hosted a technical symposium during the annual IEEE International Conference on Data Engineering (ICDE 2025), a leading global conference in data and information engineering held in Hong Kong this week. The symposium brought together database researchers and professionals from academia and industry to delve into the transformative intersection of database and AI technologies.

In the symposium, Charlie Yang, Chief Technology Officer of OceanBase, presented OceanBase's vision for an AI-ready data infrastructure, emphasizing its commitment to empowering intelligent, scalable, and resilient data ecosystems. Notable professors, researchers and experts from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), Northeastern University, and OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong), shared their research findings and industry insights around data x AI innovations and applications.

Meanwhile, six papers authored or contributed to by the OceanBase team were accepted at ICDE 2025. Among them, "OceanBase Unionization: Building the Next Generation of Online Map Applications," co-authored with Alibaba and Cornell University researchers, was recognized as the Best Industry and Application Paper Runner Up. This paper proposes the architectural design of OceanBase's distributed database system, which "unitizes" services and operations into individual machines, bringing stronger disaster tolerance and achieving better performance in real-world testing with AMap, an online map application platform supporting large-scale distributed services.

Serving over 2,000 customers globally, including Alipay, Pop Mart, Trip.com, GCash and DANA, OceanBase remains dedicated to advancing database technologies in today's AI-driven era. Since 2024, more than ten of its research papers have been accepted at top database conferences worldwide, including ICDE, SIGMOD, and VLDB. These papers cover a wide range of topics in distributed database technology, such as innovative algorithm for solving the fair clustering problem, Paxos-backed Append-only Log File (PALF) system, and functionality-aware database tuning.

Since its inception in 2010, OceanBase has actively collaborated with esteemed universities and research institutes such as East China Normal University, Renmin University of China, Wuhan University, and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, to explore the forefront of database technologies. These collaborations involve establishing joint laboratories, pursuing research projects, and co-hosting database competitions.

Moreover, OceanBase has partnered with institutions like Ant Research and the China Computer Federation to establish funds to conduct in-depth research on major technical challenges for modern databases, including "stand-alone and distributed integrated architecture," "transaction processing and analytical processing (TP and AP) integration," "storage-computing separation," and "database performance optimization", and bring scientific research into real-world applications.

