Release schedule for Disney+ tentpole project 'Knock Off' starring Kim Soo-hyun still undecided

Disney+ Korea on Friday outlined its strategic vision and announced a highly anticipated slate of original series for the second half of the year, spotlighting the return of major Korean stars including Kang Dong-won and Jun Ji-hyun.

According to Choi Yeon-u, director of local content at Walt Disney Company Korea, the forward-looking strategy of Disney+ centers on four key pillars: “tentpole,” “curated selection,” “franchise series,” and “new opportunities.”

“Tentpole” refers to the streamer’s commitment to developing large-scale content backed by compelling narratives and participation from top-tier actors and production staff. “Curated selection” encompasses a diverse portfolio of content that can complement tentpole content, while "franchise series” signals an effort to develop Korean content with global franchise potential and expand the universe within the fictional world. Finally, “new opportunities” highlights the platform’s push to expand experimental content in new formats that reflect changing viewer consumption patterns.

In addition to outlining its strategic direction, Disney+ announced its 2025 content lineup for the latter half of the year, including “Tempest,” starring Kang Dong-won and Jun Ji-hyun; “Made In Korea,” starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung; “Low Life,” starring Ryu Seung-ryong; “The Murky Stream,” starring Ro-woon and Shin Ye-eun and “The Manipulated,” starring Ji Chang-wuk.

The platform also confirmed the upcoming broadcast of two projects in 2026: “Delusion” (tentative), a highly anticipated drama adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho, as well as a new variety show, “Battle of Fates," in which 49 contestants compete for survival. Casting and directorial details for “Battle of Fates” have not yet been disclosed.

Following Choi’s remarks, two key producers behind Disney+ Korean originals were introduced. Kim Won-kuk, the head of Hive Media Corp, the production company behind “Made In Korea,” and You Jung-hoon, the head of Merry Christmas, which is producing the second season of “A Shop for Killers,” shared their perspectives on the evolving content landscape.

Yoo emphasized creating content with the potential to be expanded upon.

"When designing content, I believe we need to start by thinking about the universe it exists in. … Korean creators need to focus on this aspect and craft stories that are scalable. That’s the way to truly communicate with the world," said Yoo, during a press event held at The Walt Disney Company Korea's headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Friday.

"I believe we should prioritize content with the potential to evolve into series and spin-offs. It's important to focus on the world-building elements and explore how these universes can be expanded. We also need to closely track viewer consumption habits and adapt to their changing lifestyles," he added.

Yoo also characterized shifts in content consumption as driven by fast consumers and on-demand viewing, explaining, “Streaming platforms effectively fulfill the demand for on-demand access. Even during the planning phase, creators need to move beyond traditional storytelling methods and focus on preserving tension and pacing that resonates with streaming platform audiences.”

Choi was also asked about Disney+’s release schedule for “Knock Off.” The tentpole project was initially slated for release earlier this year but postponed following controversy surrounding its main lead, Kim Soo-hyun.

Regarding the exclusion of “Knock Off” from the second-half lineup, Choi said “Disney+ has officially decided to postpone its (release) plans after careful consideration. It is difficult to provide any further comment at this time.”