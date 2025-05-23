This modular tool features 10+ accessories designed to meet diverse needs such as a jet fan, handheld fan, camping light, arc lighter, power bank, and air pump

HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aecooly, a tech brand focused on outdoor activities, has just launched the Kickstarter campaign for the CamperKit, an all-in-one modular tool that features 10+ interchangeable modules. Thanks to a magnetic quick-connect system, campers can attach the different modules (from fans to lights, arc lighters, and water pumps) to the Smart Controller, equipped with a 25.9Wh battery. The CamperKit Kickstarter campaign will run until July 21st ET and pledges start from $89.

ABOUT THE AECOOLY CAMPERKIT

This modular outdoor tool comes equipped with 10+ interchangeable modules that meet diverse needs during outdoor activities. While the Smart Controller provides power and control, the 10+ additional modules are designed to provide power, light, and even fresh air. The CamperKit comes equipped with a 25.9Wh battery and each module has been designed with a magnetic quick-connect interface that allows for quick and easy interchange.

Moreover,most travelers or campers tend to bring a lot of gear just in case, such as fans, alarms, camping lights, and more—even if not all of them are used. However, carrying all these items can be quite bulky. CamperKit's lightweight and modular design allows users to be fully equipped without the heavy burden, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.

Below you can find a list of the different modules that will come bundled with the CamperKit:

Early supporters can grab their CamperKit unit for just $89, with only 500 units available. Aecooly encourages customers to secure their units during the Kickstarter campaign to enjoy the best price and avoid missing out.

In addition, Aecooly also offers a range of cooling fans designed specifically for summer comfort.

ABOUT AECOOLY

Aecooly is a passionate team dedicated to developing innovative outdoor appliances. We specialize in combining aesthetics with functionality, leveraging advanced technology and creative design to craft stylish handheld fans and versatile outdoor gear. Our mission is to provide users with a refreshing and natural cooling experience while delivering products that are both visually appealing and highly practical. At Aecooly, we aim to brighten your everyday life with innovation, bringing comfort and joy to every moment. Wherever life takes you, Aecooly is by your side, making every adventure cool and effortless.