Tasteless jokes by teens lead to public shaming, police probe personal information leak of two boys

The phrase "A woman ... is talking back?!" is a meme in Korea based on an intentionally ridiculous line said by a social-misfit cartoon character who is also excessively violent.

This obvious absurdity exaggerated for laughs has since seeped into reality in the form of misogynistic signs, made by two 17-year-old students, that have sparked controversy here.

Local Korean-language daily Munhwa Ilbo recently reported that Anyang Manan Police Station is investigating a defamation case concerning two high school boys in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, in which their identities were publicly revealed without consent. The two students on May 16 posted photos of themselves holding signs saying "A woman shouldn't talk back to a man," and "A woman's voice should not exceed 80 Decibels in volume" online.

It was found that the two male students and one 17-year-old female student had made the signs to cheer on their friends during a school athletic competition but ultimately decided not to use them. Instead, they posted the photos on the female student's social media, apparently as a joke.

However, the photos sparked widespread controversy in the city, as multiple students have shared them as well as information about the two boys.

The school on May 19 launched an investigation into the matter along with local education authorities and offered counseling for school violence to the two students.

"The students are admitting their mistakes and feel remorse for their actions. But the level of cyberbullying, such as having their information revealed, is excessive and we have taken measures to categorize them as bullying victims in accordance with education office guidelines," the school was quoted as saying.

In an official apology posted via the school homepage, the officials said the incident is a "grave matter that shows sexually discriminatory perceptions (of students)," and vowed to discuss potential disciplinary actions against the related students.