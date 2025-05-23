A 45-year-old man suspected of domestic violence attacked three police officers who arrived at the scene Thursday night, inflicting severe injuries on one and minor injuries on the other two before injuring himself.

According to officials of the Paju Police Station, the officers were dispatched to an apartment in Wadong-dong, Paju, Gyeonggi Province, at around 10 p.m. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck, while the other officers sustained injuries to their arms, none of which were fatal.

The suspect inflicted severe injuries on himself after the attacks. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The attacker's wife had reported the suspected domestic case to the police at around 9:50 p.m.

The suspect will be under investigation for attempted murder and will be subject to investigation upon recovery. Investigators said they will conduct further investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, such as whether the man was intoxicated with alcohol at the time.