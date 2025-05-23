Hyundai Motor Group has officially launched Hyundai Alternative, its fifth financial affiliate and a newly established asset manager specializing in alternative investments.

The inception follows regulatory approval from Korea’s Financial Services Commission on Thursday to operate as a general private equity fund manager.

Hyundai Alternative was founded with capital investments from two Hyundai Group affiliates, Hyundai Card and Hyundai Commercial, which hold 51 percent and 49 percent stakes, respectively.

Hyundai Alternative will specialize in non-traditional investment areas, including prime commercial real estate, non-performing loans and private debt funds. These areas are increasingly attracting institutional investors due to their potential for higher returns and portfolio diversification.

Direct investments in high-quality commercial properties such as office buildings, data centers and hotels are another area that the firm will focus on.

It also targets private debt financing for property development and corporate lending, as well as investments in both secured and unsecured non-performing loans, encompassing claims tied to corporate restructurings and individual debt.

To strengthen its operations, Hyundai Alternative has recruited top talent from the industry, including Lee Yong-kyu, former head of capital markets at Mastern Investment Management, as CEO, alongside certified appraisers and accountants.

“As Hyundai Motor Group’s fifth financial arm, we aim to become a leading player in the alternative investment market by delivering stable and reliable investment opportunities through rigorous data analysis and research,” a Hyundai Alternative official said.