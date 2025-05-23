South Korea's top financial officials convened a meeting Friday to assess the potential impact of rising US and Japanese government bond yields on the domestic financial and foreign exchange markets, the finance ministry said.

The meeting, chaired by acting Finance Minister Kim Beom-suk, brought together Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Joo-hyun and Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The meeting came amid heightened global market volatility, triggered in part by a sharp uptick in long-term bond yields.

On Wednesday, the yield on 30-year US Treasury bonds rose 12.3 basis points to 5.092 percent, its highest closing level since October 2023. Similarly, yields on Japan's 30-year and 40-year government bonds hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

The authorities emphasized that they will remain vigilant and take timely actions to ensure market stability. (Yonhap)