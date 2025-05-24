As fashion and work culture evolve, sneakers aren't just trending — they're redefining how a generation expresses style, comfort and identity

In 2025, sneakers aren’t just a staple — they’re the main event. From minimalist streetwear to quiet luxury and even formalwear, they’ve become the unshakable foundation of fashion identity. Once ruled by dress shoes, Korea's style landscape is shifting toward comfort and versatility.

No longer bound by the old adage that “beauty comes at a price" — often pain — today’s trendsetters are redefining elegance on their own terms. The towering high heels once endorsed by fashion legends have been dethroned in favor of flat, colorful sneakers that match feminine dresses or sharply tailored jackets.

This change is perhaps most visible in the workplace. Dress shoes — long considered essential for professionals — are being phased out, replaced by sneakers as the new go-to item for the daily commute. Corporate dress codes have loosened in recent years, and sneakers now dominate the emerging aesthetic of the modern office look.

Today’s trend isn’t just about wearing sneakers — it’s about styling them with intentional contrast. Pairing couture jackets with leggings, or structured coats with sweatshirts, people are boldly combining polished elements with athletic ones.

And fashionistas are investing strategically. This year’s sneaker trends range from time-tested classics like the Adidas Samba and Puma Speedcat to innovative models from Puma, New Balance and Fila.

Adidas, in particular, remains a powerhouse. Since early this year, sleek, tapered designs inspired by taekwondo shoes have been surging in popularity. Suede-insert styles, which gained traction last year, continue to hold strong. The global retro craze has further fueled Adidas’ rise, aided by their brand ambassador, Jennie of Blackpink. After she was spotted wearing the “Tokyo” and “Taekwondo” models, both styles went viral as “Jennie shoes,” creating explosive demand.

The silver color trend, especially for summer, is another breakout story. New Balance is capturing the moment with its 740 model in white silver. With its sharp silhouette and two-tone overlays, the sneaker’s futuristic colorway and clean aesthetic have become a fashion favorite. Since the start of the 2025 spring-summer season, the brand has had a visible presence on the feet of celebrities and influencers, cementing its status as both sporty and elegant.

Fila, too, has found renewed cultural momentum. The brand’s Echappe Silver Moon model, with its sporty line patterns and logoless side panel, channeled a refined “gorpcore” vibe. Actress Han So-hee’s starring role in the campaign helped reinforce Fila’s presence among younger consumers. Now, Echappe Version 2 has launched, once again sparking a frenzy after being worn by celebrities like Hailey Bieber.

Puma is another brand to watch. Known for its bright colors and edgy styling, it continues to enjoy support from figures like Blackpink’s Rose, who recently became the brand's global ambassador as the face of the Speedcat line. The new Speedcat models — including Speedcat Ballet, a ballerina shoe-inspired silhouette, and Speedcat Go Wns, a Mary Jane–style sneaker — are injecting playfulness and innovation into the market.

The sneaker surge is having a tangible impact on sales. According to Musinsa, South Korea’s leading online fashion retailer, the sneaker category grew by 115.7 percent on-year in 2024. In contrast, the dress shoe category only grew by 32.2 percent.

In fact, major Korean footwear brands are struggling. Tandy, a formal footwear brand, saw 2023 revenue fall 9 percent to 102.9 billion won ($73,663,111). Misope, a women’s formal footwear brand, reported a 12.4 percent decline to just 69 billion won. Esquire plunged 33.1 percent, from 73.3 billion won in 2022 to 49 billion won in 2023.

The decline of dress shoes is especially apparent in offline retail. Department stores, once strongholds of the formal shoe industry, are scaling back. At The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, a recent renovation saw the third-floor dress shoe section cut down by half, slashing the number of brands from 13 to four. Similarly, Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong moved its dress shoe section from the third to the sixth floor and downsized from 12 brands to just two.

Taking their place? Sneaker and running shoe brands. The once-niche market for running shoes is now a major player, even inside the nation’s top department stores.

South Korea’s sneaker market reflects this momentum. According to Euromonitor International, the industry grew from 2.78 trillion won in 2021 to 3.42 trillion won in 2023. The 2024 figure is estimated to have surpassed 4 trillion won.

Experts agree that this isn’t a fleeting trend. “Workwear has changed,” said Kim Ji-hye, a stylist and a fashion YouTuber. “Mixing sneakers into formal and business outfits is the norm now. Why wear uncomfortable shoes when you can look better and feel better in sneakers?”

She added, “And the brands are killing it every season. The hottest sneakers sell out fast and go for more on resale apps like Kream and Karrot.”

Once a status symbol and part of the workplace uniform, leather dress shoes have become just one option among many. As individuality, comfort and trend-savvy style take the lead, sneakers are rewriting the rules.