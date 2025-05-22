Kim Kwan-young, governor of Jeonbuk State, called for deeper regional cooperation between South Korea and African nations during the Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum held Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

Co-hosted by Herald Media Group in collaboration with the African Group of Ambassadors representing 19 countries and the Korea-Africa Foundation, the forum discussed progress in economic diplomacy and sought cooperation between Korea and African nations.

Congratulating the forum's opening, Kim expressed gratitude to the African diplomatic partners, including Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi, who also serves as dean of the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea, and Herald Media CEO Choi Jin-young, for organizing the forum.

“This year’s theme, ‘Building Bridges, Creating Opportunities,’ invites both Korea and Africa to seek synergy through mutual exchange and cooperation in an era of global uncertainty,” Kim said.

He pointed to Jeonbuk’s proactive engagement with African nations, referencing a 2023 economic and trade seminar that brought together representatives from Algeria, Kenya, Libya and Morocco.

"The event explored areas of mutual trade interest and institutional cooperation, including concrete discussions on (official development assistance), local factory construction and tax incentives," Kim added.

Kim stressed that African partnerships should not be limited to national governments, but include exchanges at provincial and local levels.

“Jeonbuk sees Africa as a key future partner,” he said, expressing hopes for continued dialogue and expanded cooperation.

Calling Jeonju a “cultural hub of K-culture,” Kim encouraged African ambassadors to promote cooperation actively. “I look forward to visiting Africa soon and deepening these ties."